Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a buy rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

FMNB stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.34. 37,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,312. The firm has a market cap of $396.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $27.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 12.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after purchasing an additional 95,138 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 298.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 79,715 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 141.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 82,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 48,395 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the second quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 35,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

