FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

FAT traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $4.98. 3,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,743. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 64.26% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAT Brands stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,017 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.92% of FAT Brands worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide.

