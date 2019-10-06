FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of FBL Financial Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FBL Financial Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

NYSE FFG traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $57.39. 21,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average is $61.21. FBL Financial Group has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.70.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $192.91 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 24.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 7,084.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 39,246 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 54.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

