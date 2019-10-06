Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

FII has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Shares of FII traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.78. 570,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,783. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. Federated Investors has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.81 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Investors will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,044.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Federated Investors by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Federated Investors by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 353,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Federated Investors by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Federated Investors by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Investors by 306.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 400,145 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

