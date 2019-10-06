Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RACE. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $143.04 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.48.

Shares of RACE stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $149.56. The stock had a trading volume of 312,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.94 and its 200-day moving average is $150.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.77. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $93.85 and a 52-week high of $170.54.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 50.99%. Equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,668,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,234,000 after buying an additional 141,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,740,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,764,000 after buying an additional 54,646 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,357,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,418,000 after buying an additional 83,187 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,038,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,603,000 after buying an additional 31,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,984,000 after buying an additional 423,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

