Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrellgas Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE FGP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. 206,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,511. The company has a market capitalization of $92.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.59. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 987,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 257,906 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 8,924.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 63,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 28,586 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

Read More: Return On Assets

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.