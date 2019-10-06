Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Financial Institutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

NASDAQ FISI traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.71. 14,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,845. The firm has a market cap of $470.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.82.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,929,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 309,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 15,433 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.6% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 213,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.