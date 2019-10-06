First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FBMS. Stephens cut shares of First Bancshares from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

NASDAQ FBMS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.44. 28,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,569. The company has a market cap of $540.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.34. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $39.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 228,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 13.9% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,358,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,209,000 after buying an additional 80,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

