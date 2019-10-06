First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,206. First Choice Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.16 million for the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 25.42%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Phillip Thong bought 7,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $153,140.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter Hui bought 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $152,146.89. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 671,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,324,716.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,186 shares of company stock worth $620,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $677,000. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 228,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 679,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares during the last quarter. 30.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

