First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

FCF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.96. 178,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $89.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.15 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth about $213,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 101.8% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth about $382,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

