First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FCF. B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on First Commonwealth Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE FCF traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 178,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $16.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.15 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,224,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 209,096 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,641,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,160,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,244,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 128,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,137,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after acquiring an additional 237,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

