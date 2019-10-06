First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

NYSE:FR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.78. 347,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,339. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.70. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 848.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

