First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIBK. ValuEngine cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.98.

Shares of FIBK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 131,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,036. First Interstate Bancsystem has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average is $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $47,870.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,650.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 326,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 44,803 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

