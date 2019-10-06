FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

FE has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered FirstEnergy from a b rating to a f rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.92.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.23. 1,916,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,901. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $49.07.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,113,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,529,000 after purchasing an additional 783,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2,004.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,658,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961,923 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,868,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,274,000 after purchasing an additional 479,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,396,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,838,000 after purchasing an additional 62,001 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 4,555,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,022,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.