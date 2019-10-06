Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fiserv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Fiserv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.86 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.88.

FISV stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.70. 2,977,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,357. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.24 and a 200-day moving average of $94.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $2,591,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,118,310.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $4,954,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,112,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,000 shares of company stock worth $14,713,000. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fiserv by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,661,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,642 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 857.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,050 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 302.5% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,798 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 2,018.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Fiserv by 444.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,354,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,887 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

