Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Five9 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Five9 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Five9 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Five9 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.92.

Five9 stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,930. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.33, a P/E/G ratio of 134.65 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $77.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $398,859.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,366.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $435,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,633,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,313 shares of company stock worth $16,117,400. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,008.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Five9 by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

