Flash Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 89.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Flash coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Flash has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $463.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flash has traded 81.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00192091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.73 or 0.01027947 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026603 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00090943 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

