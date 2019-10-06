FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ FPAY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,733. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. FlexShopper has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 19,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $31,165.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShopper stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of FlexShopper worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

