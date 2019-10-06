FLIP (FLP) Trading 11.9% Lower This Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. One FLIP token can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $484,414.00 and $5,767.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00192091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.73 or 0.01027947 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026603 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00090943 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

