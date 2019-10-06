Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.82.

NYSE FLR traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,109. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 9.1% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 174.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 53,433 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 18.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 8.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 667,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,562,000 after buying an additional 53,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 28.3% during the second quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 7,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

