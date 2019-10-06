Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered Ford Motor to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.30.

F stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.74. 27,550,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,112,900. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $430,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 541,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 840,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,997,548.62. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,100,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,466,867.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,000 shares of company stock worth $1,355,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 41.2% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Ford Motor by 76.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,091,189 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 472,134 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Ford Motor by 24.7% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 15.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 760,356 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 102,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

