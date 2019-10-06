Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.00.

NYSE FSM traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $509.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

