Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Franklin Covey from $35.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Franklin Covey stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.50. 21,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.43 million, a PE ratio of -66.35, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 881,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after buying an additional 35,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,209,000 after buying an additional 26,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 543,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 335,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

