Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.23 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.05.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $32.44. The company had a trading volume of 165,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a twelve month low of $30.99 and a twelve month high of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 7.34%. Equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,850,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,700,000 after purchasing an additional 643,494 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 624,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 21,642 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 205,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 6.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

