Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Front Yard Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of RESI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 112,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,381. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $626.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 1.28. Front Yard Residential has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $12.59.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.66 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Front Yard Residential will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $302,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 243,137 shares of company stock valued at $2,928,282 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,127,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,100,000 after acquiring an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after acquiring an additional 270,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after acquiring an additional 60,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 11.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,823,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 181,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 148.4% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 637,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

