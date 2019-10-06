FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of FSBW stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.40. 4,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,124. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.69. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $234.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.28). FS Bancorp had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $23.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 263,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 98,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

