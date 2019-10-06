Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.88. 472,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,013. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.51 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 413,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Fulton Financial by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 39,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Fulton Financial by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 767,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 178,223 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,994,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,653,000 after acquiring an additional 26,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

