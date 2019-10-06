Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Gaia from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gaia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

GAIA remained flat at $$5.90 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,228. The company has a market cap of $108.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.10. Gaia has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 39.97% and a negative net margin of 66.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Gaia will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corina S. Granado bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Also, Chairman James Keenan bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 281,629 shares of company stock worth $2,391,079. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 716,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 393,206 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gaia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $975,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 234,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

