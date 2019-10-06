GAPS Price Reaches $5.78 (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. GAPS has a market cap of $57.79 million and approximately $39.98 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GAPS has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One GAPS token can now be bought for approximately $5.78 or 0.00072341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00033082 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001550 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00131024 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,014.72 or 1.00112417 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000635 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003267 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002025 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main.

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

