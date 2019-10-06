GET Protocol (GET) Market Cap Hits $3.43 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One GET Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00003789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Liquid. GET Protocol has a market cap of $3.43 million and $412.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

