Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Global Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

GLP traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $19.73. 26,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,606. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. Global Partners had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Global Partners by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

