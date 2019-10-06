Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of GLP opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $668.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $21.62.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. Global Partners had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Global Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 82.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,089 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

