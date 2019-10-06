Golos 24 Hour Volume Hits $193.00 (GOLOS)

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Golos has traded up 54.2% against the US dollar. One Golos coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, RuDEX and Bittrex. Golos has a total market cap of $680,306.00 and approximately $193.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Golos

Golos (CRYPTO:GOLOS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 177,996,693 coins. Golos’ official website is golos.io. Golos’ official message board is vk.com/goloschain. Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golos

Golos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RuDEX, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

