Goodomy Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (GOOD)

Goodomy (CURRENCY:GOOD) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Goodomy token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Goodomy has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Goodomy has a total market cap of $96,331.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Goodomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Goodomy alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00032950 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00072106 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001542 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00128118 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,993.45 or 0.99474951 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000633 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000623 BTC.

About Goodomy

Goodomy (CRYPTO:GOOD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2014. Goodomy’s total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 608,075,399 tokens. The official website for Goodomy is goodomy.com. Goodomy’s official Twitter account is @GoodKarmaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goodomy Token Trading

Goodomy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goodomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goodomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goodomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goodomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goodomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.