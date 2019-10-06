Guggenheim Lowers Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) to Neutral

Guggenheim cut shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Insulet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Svb Leerink raised their price target on Insulet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Insulet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Insulet from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.64.

Shares of PODD traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.60. The company had a trading volume of 764,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,501. Insulet has a twelve month low of $70.80 and a twelve month high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.29 and its 200-day moving average is $120.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,112.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total transaction of $98,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $606,836.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

