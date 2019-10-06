HashCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $34.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, HashCoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. HashCoin has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $34.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038188 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $434.12 or 0.05434191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00001084 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HSC is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.