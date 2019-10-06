HC Wainwright Cuts Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Price Target to $25.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.63.

NASDAQ CNCE traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 281,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 7,303.34%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Barton Hutt sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $36,487.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at $82,098.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,359,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,007,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 49,502 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 587.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 762,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 651,684 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $5,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

