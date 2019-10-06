Head to Head Review: FSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) vs. Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

FSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) and Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FSB Bancorp and Riverview Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Riverview Bancorp has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.14%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than FSB Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

FSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of FSB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of FSB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FSB Bancorp and Riverview Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FSB Bancorp -0.30% -0.15% -0.01% Riverview Bancorp 27.67% 13.03% 1.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FSB Bancorp and Riverview Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FSB Bancorp $15.26 million 2.17 $140,000.00 N/A N/A Riverview Bancorp $60.98 million 2.73 $17.27 million $0.76 9.64

Riverview Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FSB Bancorp.

Dividends

Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. FSB Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Riverview Bancorp pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats FSB Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FSB Bancorp

FSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and non-interest-bearing demand deposits. It also originates one- to four-family residential real estate mortgages, and home equity lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; and other loans consisting of automobile, passbook, overdraft protection, and unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers investment advisory services, such as annuities, insurance products, and mutual funds. It operates through four branch offices located in Penfield, Irondequoit, Webster, and Perinton, New York; and loan origination offices in Pittsford and Greece in the Rochester metropolitan area, as well as in Buffalo and Watertown, New York. The company was formerly known as FSB Community Bankshares, Inc. and changed its name to FSB Bancorp, Inc. in July 2016. FSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, Vancouver, and Longview, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

