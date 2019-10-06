Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.20.

NYSE HR opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $33.98.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $116.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.50 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 391,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,273,000 after acquiring an additional 47,953 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 37,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 44,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

