Heartland Express’ (HTLD) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $18.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Heartland Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $21.39. The company had a trading volume of 240,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,126. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

In related news, Director Larry J. Gordon sold 44,944 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $994,161.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,877.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

