Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 137.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,280 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 66.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,017,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,868,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,992,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,906,595,000 after purchasing an additional 520,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,524,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,114,037,000 after purchasing an additional 89,217 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,447,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $600,575,000 after purchasing an additional 99,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,332,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,869,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hess news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 11,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $694,731.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $417,699.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,911 shares of company stock worth $16,012,509. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,003. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average is $61.82. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.31 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price objective on Hess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price objective on Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

