HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded HEXO from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC reiterated a market perform rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on HEXO in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded HEXO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on HEXO and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEXO opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. HEXO has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in HEXO by 9,094.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

