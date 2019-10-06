Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOLI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hollysys Automation Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

HOLI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.88. 152,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,710. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.41. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $156.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.75 million. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 14.7% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 409,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter worth about $20,566,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,348,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,617,000 after purchasing an additional 656,729 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 131.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

