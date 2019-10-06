Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Hope Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. 269,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,317. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $129.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Koh sold 10,000 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $135,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,537.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex Ko sold 13,507 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $193,015.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,334 shares of company stock worth $911,368. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,206,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,447,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,293,000 after acquiring an additional 258,857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,503,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,909,000 after acquiring an additional 175,913 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,658,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,299,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,166,000 after acquiring an additional 103,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

