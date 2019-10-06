HorusPay Market Cap Reaches $589,265.00 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, HorusPay has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $589,265.00 and $5.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HorusPay token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00191876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.01029122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00090998 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io.

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

