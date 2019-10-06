Hshare (HSR) Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Hshare coin can now be bought for $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, HitBTC, ACX and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Hshare has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hshare has a market capitalization of $98.46 million and $7.23 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002192 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hshare Profile

Hshare uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 43,529,732 coins. The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hshare is h.cash.

Hshare Coin Trading

Hshare can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bithumb, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, OKEx, Huobi, Coinnest, EXX, Cryptopia, Kucoin, ACX, HitBTC, Binance and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

