Humanscape Price Up 5,115.7% Over Last Week (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. Humanscape has a total market cap of $7.16 million and $14,559.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 5,115.7% higher against the dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, DigiFinex and CPDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00191907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.68 or 0.01033269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027625 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00090129 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,234,445 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Bilaxy and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

