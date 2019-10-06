Hush Price Hits $0.0441 on Top Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Hush has a market capitalization of $248,586.00 and $200.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00452619 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00097994 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00042574 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002717 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000872 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 5,641,700 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. The official website for Hush is myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

