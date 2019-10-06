Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Husky Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

HUSKF traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $6.88. 3,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,744. Husky Energy has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

