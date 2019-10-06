ICOBID Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (ICOB)

ICOBID (CURRENCY:ICOB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One ICOBID coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICOBID has a total market cap of $8,624.00 and $6.00 worth of ICOBID was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICOBID has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ICOBID alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,618.10 or 2.31354386 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 96.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00083001 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000423 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ICOBID Coin Profile

ICOBID (CRYPTO:ICOB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 13th, 2017. ICOBID’s total supply is 107,048,455 coins. ICOBID’s official website is icobidplatform.net. ICOBID’s official Twitter account is @pioneer8816 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICOBID

ICOBID can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICOBID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICOBID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICOBID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICOBID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICOBID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.